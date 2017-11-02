Ride drift into the outer reaches of space on dreamy new track, “Pulsar”: Stream

British shoegaze outfit Ride droppedWeather Diaries, their first album in two decades, over the summer. It was a fine return to form, but the question of whether the band would make us wait 20 years for more tunes hung heavy. Today, those worries evaporate with the release of new song “Pulsar”.

As with Weather Diaries, the dreamy, starlit track was produced by London-based DJ Erol Alkan (Franz Ferdinand, Kindness). Drummer Loz Colbert tells Pitchfork that the song “reimagines old organ samples, transmissions from space, effects, heavy beats and pulsing chords.”

“The song title tips its head to the ’60s instrumental ‘Telstar’ in name and theme,” he continued, “and the idea was to come up with some kind of ‘space anthem’ about light, existence, travel and return.”

Check it out above, preferably while gazing up at a full moon. Below, see the video for Weather Diaries standout “All I Want”.