Riot Grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill reunite for first live performance in 20 years: Watch

Riot grrrls around the globe rejoiced last night when Olympia DIY pioneers Bikini Kill played onstage together for the first time in 20 years. The reunion, which took place at New York City venue The Kitchen, came on the final night of a three-night event celebrating the release of Pitchfork editor Jenn Pelly’s new 33 1/3 book about The Raincoats’ self-titled debut. The trio of Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and Kathleen Hanna performed “For Tammy Rae” from the band’s 1993 album Pussy Whipped. Pelly captured footage of the performance, which you can watch below.

Pitchfork reports Pelly had “no idea” this was going to happen, and that the evening was curated by the venue and Raincoats collaborator Shirley O’Loughlin.

Bikini Kill’s wasn’t the only reunion to unfold during the event, either. Earlier on, Raincoats’ drummer Palmolive joined the British post-punk legends for the first time since 1979.

Bikini Kill reissued their 1993 album Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah in 2014, and shared their debut demo tape Revolution Girl Style Now the following year.