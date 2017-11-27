Menu
Rock on the Range 2018 lineup: Tool, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains lead the way

Plus: Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Temple Pilots featuring new singer Jeff Gott, Stone Sour, BABYMETAL, Quicksand, Baroness, and more

on November 27, 2017, 9:25am
Photo by Ben Kaye

Rock on the Range has revealed its 2018 lineup. The 12th annual hard rock music festival goes down May 18th-20th at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The lineup promises a double helping of Maynard James Keenan, as both Tool and A Perfect Circle are confirmed to play. Other notable acts include Alice in Chains, Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Temple Pilots featuring new singer Jeff Gott, Stone Sour, BABYMETAL, Quicksand, Baroness, Code Orange, Andrew W.K., and The Bronx.

Rounding out the lineup are Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, The Used, Underoath, Body Count, Trivium, Machine Gun Kelly, Tech N9ne, Yelawolf, Bullet For My Valentine, Greta Van Fleet, Atreyu, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, and more.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale through the festival’s website.

rock on the range 2018 Rock on the Range 2018 lineup: Tool, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains lead the way

