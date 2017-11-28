Rostam covers the Bob Dylan classic “Like a Rolling Stone”: Stream

This past September, Rostam Batmanglij stepped into the spotlight with his acclaimed solo debut, Half-Light. Now, the former Vampire Weekend member has applied his newfound art pop stylings to a cover of the Bob Dylan classic “Like a Rolling Stone”.

While Dylan’s 1965 original evoked a scruffy and pastoral landscape, this take from Batmanglij is all polished tenderness, complete with crisp yet cool piano accompaniment. Take a listen down below via SiriusXMU.

Here’s the original for comparison:

In January, Batmanglij will kick off the second leg of his North American headlining tour, his first-ever outing as a solo artist.