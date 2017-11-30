Menu
Rostam gets in the holiday spirit with his cover of The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York”: Stream

Recorded for Spotify's Holiday Singles series

by
on November 30, 2017, 6:10pm
0 comments

Photo by Marc Prodanovic

Last week, former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij released his own version of Bob Dylan’s “Like a Stone”. Now, Rostam is back with a cover of The Pogues’ 30-year-old Christmas classic, “Fairytale of New York”.

It’s the latest contribution to Spotify’s Holiday Singles series, which also brought us a proper recording of DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” cover. Rostam’s version is more or less faithful to the original, complete with an uncredited female singer standing in for Kirsty MacColl.

Hear the cover below, followed by the original for comparison’s sake.

Rostam released his acclaimed solo debut, Half-Light, this fall. In January, he will kick off the second leg of his North American headlining tour, his first-ever outing as a solo artist.

