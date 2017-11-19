Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner accused of conspiring to commit sexual assault

A new article published by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday accuses hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and film director Brett Ratner of conspiring to engage in sexual misconduct.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Simmons and Ratner had been investigated for an alleged sexual battery incident in 2001. The report came on the heels of a separate LA Times article in which six women — including actresses Olivia Munn, Natasha Henstridge, and Jaime Ray Newman — accused Ratner of sexual misconduct.

Today’s article in the Times specifically traces the relationship between Simmons and his one-time protégé Ratner. Simmons is best known as the co-founder of Def Jam Records, responsible for establishing the careers of Public Enemy, Beastie Boys, and LL Cool J, among others. Ratner got his start working for Simmons as a music video producer in the early 1990’s. It was during this time, according to the Times, that the two men conspired to commit sexual misconduct.

One such incident took place in 1991 involving Keri Claussen Khaligh, then a 17-year-old fashion model. Khaligh said Simmons forced her to have oral and sexual intercourse as Ratner “just sat there and watched.”