S U R V I V E revisit their debut album with RR7387, an EP of remixes and reinterpretations: Stream/download

S U R V I V E’s Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein just released their original score to Stranger Things’ second season, and they’re taking that time in the spotlight to shine some light on the band they call home. Today marks the release of the Austin electronic outfit’s new EP, RR7387 via Relapse Records. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream below.

A four-track collection of remixes and “reinterpretations,” the EP finds the band inviting a slew of collaborators to rework tracks from their breakthrough LP, 2016’s RR7349. Justin Broadrick of Godflesh and Jesu fame, for example, adds an anxious, wavering edge to “Other”, while German DJ Lena Willikens adds texture, menace, and a killer beat to RR7349 closer “Cutthroat”. London-based electronic act Not Waving and Blondes’ Sam Haar round out the EP with remixes of “High Rise” and “Wardenclyffe”, respectively.

(Read: A Guide to Creating Synth Music, According to Stranger Things’ S U R V I V E)

“These four renditions expertly showcase the compositional skill and rich diversity layered within each track and further encapsulate the scope of S U R V I V E’s sonic palette,” reads a press release.

RR7387 EP Artwork:

RR7387 Tracklist:

01. Cutthroat (Lena Willikens Remix)

02. High Rise (Not Waving Remix)

03. Wardenclyffe (Sam Haar Remix)

04. Other (Justin K Broadrick as JK FLESH Remix)