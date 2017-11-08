S U R V I V E’s Stranger Things 2 soundtrack to get four deluxe vinyl releases

The soundtrack to Stranger Things 2 by S U R V I V E’s Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon is getting a deluxe vinyl treatment. What’s more, there won’t just be one version of the LP available, but four unique packages.
The first version, called the “Upside Down Inter-dimensional Blue Vinyl”, is out December 22nd in North America via Lakeshore. Following that, Invada will release three more versions — a standard 180 gram black vinyl, a “Crystal Clear Vinyl” with blue and white splatter, and a mail-order exclusive “Purple Crystal Vinyl” with white splatter — on January 12th.
(Read: Stranger Things 2 Succeeds on Nearly Every Level, But Especially With Its Characters)
Each version comes with cover artwork by Kyle Lambert and an art piece called “Hopper in the Pumpkin Patch” on the sharp looking gatefold. Check out some of the various packages below.
Stranger Things Season 2 OST Tracklist:
01. Walkin’ in Hawkins
02. Home
03.. Eulogy
04. On the Bus
05. Presumptuous
06. Eight Fifteen
07. The First Lie
08. Scars
09. I Can Save Them
10. Descent Into the Rift
11. Chicago
12. Looking for a Way Out
13. Birth / Rescue
14. In the Woods
15. Digging
16. Symptoms
17. Eggo in the Snow
18. Soldiers
19. Choices
20. Never Tell
21. She Wants Me to Find Her
22. Shouldn’t Have Lied
23. It’s a Trap
24. Crib
25. The Return
26. Escape
27. We Go Out Tonight
28. Connect the Dots
29. The Hub
30. On Edge
31. What Else Did You See?
32. Run
33. Levitation
34. To Be Continued
Dixon and Stein will also be playing music from Stanger Things 2 at a select few international shows, including one tonight in Los Angeles. You can see the full list of dates below.
Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace Hotel Theatre
04/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Barts
04/05 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival
04/06 – The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival
04/07 – London, UK @ Barbican