S U R V I V E’s Stranger Things 2 soundtrack to get four deluxe vinyl releases

The soundtrack to Stranger Things 2 by S U R V I V E’s Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon is getting a deluxe vinyl treatment. What’s more, there won’t just be one version of the LP available, but four unique packages.

The first version, called the “Upside Down Inter-dimensional Blue Vinyl”, is out December 22nd in North America via Lakeshore. Following that, Invada will release three more versions — a standard 180 gram black vinyl, a “Crystal Clear Vinyl” with blue and white splatter, and a mail-order exclusive “Purple Crystal Vinyl” with white splatter — on January 12th.

Each version comes with cover artwork by Kyle Lambert and an art piece called “Hopper in the Pumpkin Patch” on the sharp looking gatefold. Check out some of the various packages below.

Stranger Things Season 2 OST Tracklist:

01. Walkin’ in Hawkins

02. Home

03.. Eulogy

04. On the Bus

05. Presumptuous

06. Eight Fifteen

07. The First Lie

08. Scars

09. I Can Save Them

10. Descent Into the Rift

11. Chicago

12. Looking for a Way Out

13. Birth / Rescue

14. In the Woods

15. Digging

16. Symptoms

17. Eggo in the Snow

18. Soldiers

19. Choices

20. Never Tell

21. She Wants Me to Find Her

22. Shouldn’t Have Lied

23. It’s a Trap

24. Crib

25. The Return

26. Escape

27. We Go Out Tonight

28. Connect the Dots

29. The Hub

30. On Edge

31. What Else Did You See?

32. Run

33. Levitation

34. To Be Continued

Dixon and Stein will also be playing music from Stanger Things 2 at a select few international shows, including one tonight in Los Angeles. You can see the full list of dates below.

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace Hotel Theatre

04/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Barts

04/05 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival

04/06 – The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival

04/07 – London, UK @ Barbican