Sam Smith returns with sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All: Stream/download

Photo by Philip Cosores

Sam Smith has returned with his sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it in full below.

The follow-up to 2014’s Grammy-winning In the Lonely Hour spans 10 tracks for the standard edition and 14 for the deluxe. He recorded it alongside close friend and long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes, with additional contributions from superstar producers including Timbaland, Malay, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and Stargate. He was also joined in the studio by The Dap Kings, gospel choirs, and YEBBA, a young singer he discovered on YouTube, who duets with him on “No Peace.”

In his Thrill Of It All review, our very own Wren Graves describes the album “a collection of unassuming love songs that tends to get better the more times you listen.”

The Thrill Of It All Artwork:

The Thrill Of It All Tracklist:

01. Too Good At Goodbyes

02. Say It First

03. One Last Song

04. Midnight Train

05. Burning

06. Him

07. Baby, You Make Me Crazy

08. No Peace (feat. YEBBA)

09. Palace

10. Pray

11. Nothing Left For You *

12. The Thrill Of It All *

13. Scars *

14. One Day At A Time *

* = Deluxe Edition Bonus Track

In June, Smith will embark on a North American arena tour in support of The Thrill Of It All highlighted by a pair of shows each in New York and Los Angeles. Find the complete itinerary here.