Sam Smith shares continuous-shot video for “One Last Song”: Watch

Blue-eyed soul singer Sam Smith has essentially cast himself as a heartbroken, handsome Michael Keaton in his new video for “One Last Song”. Directed by Joe Connor, the clip follows Smith in one continuous shot through London’s Palladium as he belts out the sorrowful tack. The unbroken steadicam brings to mind the trick Alejandro González Iñárritu used to Oscar-winning perfection in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), and it works just as well as Smith walks through every back hall and egress of the venue until he makes his way all the way to the rooftop. Check out the video above.

“One Last Song” comes from Smiths’ recently released The Thrill of It All. The British singer has mapped out a summer North American tour in support of the record, the dates of which you can find here.