Screaming Females share new single, “Deeply”, reveal new 2018 tour dates: Stream

Photo by Grace Winters

Screaming Females are set to release their new full-length album, All At Once, on February 23rd via Don Giovanni Records. The DIY Jersey punks’ seventh overall LP features 15 tracks, including the previously revealed “Glass House” and “Black Moon”. Today, the band has shared a third single, “Deeply”.

The plodding and determined ballad showcases a slower, more melodic side of Screaming Females, but that wasn’t initially the plan. “Deeply was originally demoed entirely by Mike. We tried to emulate the style he had in the original demo, but it wasn’t really working,” explained frontwoman Marissa Paternoster in a press release, “so I took some very dramatic liberties with the feel of the song and the slow, dirgey incarnation is what made the album cut.”

The track comes via a lyric video that finds Paternoster painting the lyrics on the outside wall of Springfield, Illinois all-ages DIY venue The Black Sheep Cafe. Take a look below.

In addition to the new song, Screaming Females have announced a run of 2018 tour dates. Things kick off in late February with a series of record release shows at Jersey City’s Monty Hall, after which the band will bring the new tunes all across the US and Canada. Find their itinerary below.

Screaming Females 2018 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall #

02/23 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall ^

02/24 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall $

03/02 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

03/03 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

03/04 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St

03/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

03/06 – Nashville, TN @ The End

03/07 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

03/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

03/09 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roboto Project

03/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk

03/14 – Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha

03/15 – Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

03/16 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

04/04 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel *%

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *%

04/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel *%

04/07 – Hamden, CT @ The Space *%

04/08 – Providence, RI @ AS220 *%

04/09 – Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s *%

04/10 – Portland, ME @ SPACE *%

04/11 – Easthampton, MA @ Flywheel *%

04/12 – Ithaca, NY@ The Haunt *%

04/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *%

04/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *%

04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight *%

04/16 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA *%

04/17 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly *%

04/18 – Tallahassee, FL @ TBA %

04/19 – Pensacola, FL @ City Arts Center %

04/20 – New Orleans, LA @ TBA %

04/21 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda %

04/22 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada %

04/23 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

04/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Sluggos

# = w/ Teenage Halloween

^ = w/ Snakeskin

$ = w/ Spowder

* = w/ Thou

% = w/ HIRS