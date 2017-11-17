Sharon Jones’ Soul of a Woman receives posthumous release: Stream/download

Photo by Killian Young
Sharon Jones’ final album, Soul of a Woman has been posthumously released through her longtime label, Daptone Records. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it below.
The follow-up to the soul legend’s Grammy-nominated 2014 LP, Give the People What They Want, arrives almost exactly one year after her passing from pancreatic cancer. It spans 11 tracks long and was recorded to eight-track tape at Daptone’s House of Soul studio in Brooklyn.
Dap-Kings bassist Bosco Mann has said the album shows two sides of Jones. “Side one is the more raw live side,” Mann said in a press release, “while side two is more moody and orchestrated — more of a departure from her carnivorous live persona.”
In his review of Soul of a Woman, our very own Tyler Clark writes, “It’s an exquisitely solemn end to the record and a fitting coda to the life of the soul revival superstar.” He adds that the album “remains both grounded in human concerns and remarkably forward-looking, with Jones finding faith in building towards even the briefest of futures.”
Soul of a Woman Artwork:
Soul of a Woman Tracklist:
01. Matter of Time
02. Sail On
03. Just Give Me Your Time
04. Come and Be a Winner
05. Rumors
06. Pass Me By
07. Searching for a New Day
08. These Tears (No Longer for You)
09. When I Saw Your Face
10. Girl! (You Got to Forgive Him)
11. Call on God