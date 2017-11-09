Sharon Van Etten shares reissue of debut album, (it was) because i was in love: Stream

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Sharon Van Etten is set to revisit her 2009 debut album, because i was in love, with a new deluxe reissue entitled (it was) because i was in love. Ahead of the record’s November 17th release, it’s streaming in full over at NPR.

In addition to the original version’s 11 tracks, which were remixed by Craig Silvey and remastered by Joe Lambert, the reissue includes two bonus songs. The tracks, “I’m Giving Up on You” and “You Didn’t Really Do That”, both previously appeared on a 2010 EP. The LP will be available as a Vinyl Me, Please exclusive, through the Brooklyn indie rocker’s online shop, and all digital platforms on the official release date.

“It was an innocent and beautiful record, which some of my newer fans may not even know about,” Van Etten said of the original because i was in love. Despite not being a breakthrough hit, the album did put the musician on the map in a big way. “This seemed like the perfect time to remix and remaster it, and give it a new life.”

(it was) because i was in love Artwork:

(it was) because i was in love Tracklist:

01. I Wish I Knew

02. Consolation Prize

03. For You

04. I Fold

05. Have You Seen

06. Tornado

07. Much More Than That

08. Same Dream

09. Keep

10. It’s Not Like

11. Holding Out

12. I’m Giving Up On You *

13. You Didn’t Really Do That *

* = Bonus tracks

When the reissue was announced in October, Van Etten shared plans to hit the studio this month to begin working on the follow-up to 2014’s impressive Are We There LP.