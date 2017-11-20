Shirley Manson blasts Morrissey’s defense of Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein: “Fuck YOU”

In a recent interview, Morrissey came to the defense of Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein amidst allegations of sexual misconduct. Specifically, Morrissey questioned why a 14-year-old boy would put himself in such a situation as to be alone in Kevin Spacey’s bedroom and not be “aware of where that can lead to.” Regarding Weinstein, Morrissey said his multitude of accusers are at fault because “they play[ed] along. But if everything had gone well and had it given them a great career, they would not talk about it.”

Understandably, Morrissey has received quite a lot of flack for his comments. Garbage frontman Shirley Manson didn’t hold back her outrage, writing on Twitter, “Morrissey has lost the fucking plot. Weinstein + Spacey unfairly attacked? For rape, sexual abuse+coercion etc. Fuck U Morrissey! Fuck YOU.”

Morrissey has lost the fucking plot. Weinstein + Spacey unfairly attacked? For rape, sexual abuse+coercion etc. Fuck U Morrissey! Fuck YOU. — Garbage (@garbage) November 19, 2017

What she said.