Sia thwarts paparazzi by preemptively leaking her own nude photos

As a well-known pop singer, Sia is a target of paparazzi. Recently, an especially scummy and voyeuristic photographer snapped some pictures of Sia in the nude and has been attempting to sell them to the highest bidder. In response, Sia leaked the photos herself.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she tweeted. “Save your money, here it is for free.” She ended her tweet by writing, “Every day is Christmas!”, a reference to her forthcoming holiday album. Yes, Sia thwarted a paparazzo’s attempt to profit off of her while simultaneously promoting her new project. #Legend.