Sparta returns with first new single in five years, “Graveyard Luck”: Stream

Sparta is back.

The El Paso, Texas rock band led by former At the Drive-In member Jim Ward has released its first new single in five years. Entitled “Graveyard Luck”, the track was recorded by a lineup featuring Ward and fellow Sparta co-founder/bassist Matt Miller alongside guitarist Gabriel Gonzalez and drummer Cully Symington.

The song’s release was accompanied by the announcement of Sparta’s first live performance in four years. The band’s new lineup will make its live debut at Tricky Falls in El Paso on Saturday, December 16th. The concert benefits the El Paso Community Foundation.

Ward left At the Drive-In in 2016, days before the start of the band’s latest reunion tour. He was replaced in ATDI by former Sparta member Keeley Davis.