Spoon perform “Do I Have To Talk You Into It” on Fallon: Watch

In support of Hot Thoughts, one of the best albums of 2017

by
on November 28, 2017, 8:05am
Spoon are set to kick off their latest leg of North American tour dates this evening in Brooklyn. In anticipation, the Austin indie rockers appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday to roll out their latest single, “How Do I Talk You Into It”.

Led by the always dynamic frontman Britt Daniel, the performance was just another reminder why the band’s Hot Thoughts is one of the best albums of 2017. Replay the whole thing up above.

(Read: Spoon’s Britt Daniel Breaks Down His Band’s Entire Discography)

Spoon released the single’s Photoshop-centric music video just last month, and you can revisit it below.

