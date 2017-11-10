St. Vincent performs “Los Ageless” on Ellen: Watch

St. Vincent continued her wildly successful run of televised performances today. After knockout appearances on Colbert, Jools Holland, and Graham Norton, the guitar goddess stopped by Ellen for a unsurprisingly stunning rendition of “Los Ageless”. Keeping with the aesthetic of her latest album cycle, Annie Clark wore a stark black dress highlighted by two pink circles cut around the chest while pink leather-clad backup dancers bent and twisted behind her. Ellen herself was clearly thrilled to have the MASSEDUCTION musician on set, as she could be seen off to the side singing along. Check out the performance above.

(Read: 10 Times St. Vincent Gave No Fucks)

You can catch more of what’s sure to go down as one of the most incredible live shows of the season when St. Vincent launches her Fear the Future tour later this month. The dates stretch all the way into March 2018, so check her full itinerary here.