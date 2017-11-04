St. Vincent performs “Los Ageless” on The Graham Norton Show: Watch

Since early October, St. Vincent has turned in brilliant late night performances supporting her excellent new album, MASSEDUCTION. She played a pair of songs on Late Show with Stephen Colbert and followed with a set on Later… with Jools Holland when she played “New York” and covered Patsy Cline’s “Crazy”. On Friday, she made another appearance across the pond to perform “Los Ageless” on The Graham Norton Show.

(Read: 10 Times St. Vincent Gave No Fucks)

Annie Clark stepped onto the stage dressed in a red leather outfit and matching thigh high boots. During the performance, the background lighting switched between a variety of colors including magenta, yellow, and blue while backup dancers “played” guitars in the background. Check out the performance above.

During Clark’s short sitdown with Norton, the singer revealed her guitar was custom-made to be “incredibly ergonomic for any gender.” She added, “I designed a guitar with a smaller frame in mind and a rock monster tone.”

Clark’s Fear the Future tour is in full swing and runs through the end of January. Check out the complete schedule here.