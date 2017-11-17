St. Vincent shares surreal video for “Pills”: Watch

St. Vincent has kept up a striking visual aesthetic throughout the cycle of her latest opus, MASSEDUCATION, from her live performance outfits to her music videos. First came the stoic and captivating “New York” clip, followed by the vivid and jarring “Los Ageless”. Now, Annie Clark is back for another colorful, surrealist trip with the video for “Pills”.

Directed by Philippa Price (Rihanna, Stella McCartney), the visuals center on the frantic, mannequin-esque movements of four drugged up characters. As they tweak out and pop pills (natch) with dead-eyed stares, it’s as if they’re mimicking a twisted version of the American dream, something that’s reflected in the barrage of found footage clips that pop up in the middle of the clip.

Check out the Tidal-hosted clip above (you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch!). You can also catch St. Vincent performing the track live on her forthcoming Fear the Future tour, which also includes stops at the Hangout and Day For Night festivals