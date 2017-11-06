St. Vincent’s Fear the Future Tour adds even more 2018 dates

Photo by Maria Jose Govea

St. Vincent’s repeated efforts to top herself on the late night circuit—see: her stunning performances of cuts from this year’s MASSEDUCTION on Stephen Colbert, Jools Holland, and Graham Norton—seem to be resonating, because her Fear the Future tour grows larger by the day. Last month, the pop-rock artist extended her outing into 2018, and now she’s added even more dates. Considering we found this particular iteration of her live show “more immediate and fully realized than anything she’d done before,” this is a very good thing.

This newest leg of the tour kicks off in mid-February at Asheville’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, looping through Southern cities like Birmingham, New Orleans, Charlotte, and more before wrapping up on March 4th in Baltimore. See St. Vincent’s up-to-date itinerary below.

St. Vincent 2017-18 Tour Dates:

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

11/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/21 – Louisville, KY @ Whitney Hall

11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

11/25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/01 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/16-17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival

01/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

01/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

01/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

01/13 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center

01/15 – Denver, CO @ Filmmore Auditorium

01/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

01/20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

01/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

01/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

01/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

02/15 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

02/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

02/24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

02/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

03/02 – Richmond, VA @ The National

03/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome

Below, watch St. Vincent’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show from over the weekend: