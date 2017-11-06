St. Vincent’s Fear the Future Tour adds even more 2018 dates

Photo by Maria Jose Govea
St. Vincent’s repeated efforts to top herself on the late night circuit—see: her stunning performances of cuts from this year’s MASSEDUCTION on Stephen Colbert, Jools Holland, and Graham Norton—seem to be resonating, because her Fear the Future tour grows larger by the day. Last month, the pop-rock artist extended her outing into 2018, and now she’s added even more dates. Considering we found this particular iteration of her live show “more immediate and fully realized than anything she’d done before,” this is a very good thing.
This newest leg of the tour kicks off in mid-February at Asheville’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, looping through Southern cities like Birmingham, New Orleans, Charlotte, and more before wrapping up on March 4th in Baltimore. See St. Vincent’s up-to-date itinerary below.
St. Vincent 2017-18 Tour Dates:
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
11/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/21 – Louisville, KY @ Whitney Hall
11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
11/25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/01 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/16-17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival
01/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
01/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
01/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
01/13 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center
01/15 – Denver, CO @ Filmmore Auditorium
01/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
01/20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
01/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
01/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
01/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory
02/15 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
02/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
02/24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
02/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
03/02 – Richmond, VA @ The National
03/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome
Below, watch St. Vincent’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show from over the weekend: