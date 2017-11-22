Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen sues Walter Becker’s estate over ownership of the band’s name

Steely Dan lead singer Donald Fagen has filed a lawsuit against the estate of his late bandmate Walter Becker over ownership of the band’s name and music, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The foundation of the suit rests on a 1972 Buy/Sell Agreement signed by all of Steely Dan’s members. This particular contract stipulates that whenever a band member quits or dies, Steely Dan buys all of that member’s shares in the group. As Fagen and Becker were the last remaining shareholders, by this logic, upon Becker’s death in September, Fagen argues that all ownership rights should go to him.

However, according to Fagen’s lawsuit, Becker’s estate disputes the terms of the contract. “By the 2010s, Fagen and Becker were the only remaining shareholders and signatories to the Buy/Sell Agreement,” attorney Louis “Skip” Miller noted in the complaint. “Four days after Becker’s death, on September 7, 2017, the Becker Defendants sent Fagen a letter stating that ‘We wanted to put you on notice that the Buy/Sell Agreement dated as of October 31, 1972 is of no force or effect.'”

Not only that, but Becker’s letter requests that Becker’s widow be made an officer of Steely Dan and given 50% ownership of the band.

In his lawsuit, Fagen also asks to be granted access to the group’s website, which he claims is currently being operated by Becker’s estate. Fagen has also filed a separate lawsuit against Steely Dan’s management firm, Nigro, Karlin, Segal, Feldstein & Bolno, over accounting records that have allegedly been withheld from him.

Immediately following Becker’s death, Fagen made it clear that he wanted to continue on with Steely Dan. The group made its return to the road last month.