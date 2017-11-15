Stone Temple Pilots debut new singer Jeff Gutt with new single “Meadow”: Stream

Photo by Michelle Shiers

Last night, Stone Temple Pilots debuted their new singer, former X-Factor contestant Jeff Gutt, at an invite-only performance at the Hollywood Troubadour. Now, they’ve unveiled a new single featuring Gutt. Entitled “Meadow”, it’s the first track from a full-length album set for release in Spring 2018 via Atlantic/Rhino Records. Listen below.

In a press release, Gutt addressed the inevitable comparisons to STP’s original vocalist, Scott Weiland. “No one will ever fill Scott’s shoes and I’m not trying to – he’s a legend. But these songs deserve to be performed and people want to hear them. I’m just honored that the guys chose me to help them continue to build this band’s legacy,” he said.

(Read: The Best and Worst Replacement Singers)

As for why they thought Gutt was the best man for the job, Dean DeLeo explained, “We wanted someone who would not only do our earlier songs justice, but would also write new songs and carve out a different path forward with us. It took some time, but we found our guy.”

A recording of last night’s comeback concert will air this Friday, November 17th, at 5:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM. The show will also be available on demand on SiriusXM’s website. Check out the full setlist below.

Further shows are planned to coincide with the album’s release next year.

Setlist:

Down

Wicked Garden

Vasoline

Coma

Interstate Love Song

Plush

Big Empty

Still Remains

Meadow

Kick Out The Jams (with Wayne Kramer)

Sex Type Thing

Tripping’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart

Piece of Pie