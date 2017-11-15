Stone Temple Pilots hire former X-Factor contestant Jeff Gutt as their new singer

Stone Temple Pilots have settled on their new singer.

Jeff Gutt, a former contestant on X-Factor, has landed the gig following an exhaustive process in which the band auditioned hundreds of singers. The band made the announcement during a broadcast on SiriusXM Tuesday night ahead of an invite-only concert in Hollywood.

After auditioning in September 2016, Gutt was formally hired as the band’s new singer in May of this year. He spent the last several months writing and recording new music with STP’s Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo, and Eric Kretz. The band’s debut single featuring Gutt is called “Meadow” and will premiere later this week.

Read more:

— The Best and Worst Replacement Singers

— Celebrating Chester Bennington’s Top 10 Live Performances

— Core 25 Years Later: A Conversation with STP’s Dean DeLeo

Gutt will mark Stone Temple Pilots’ third singer. Founding member Scott Weiland fronted STP from its formation in 1989 through 2013. He was replaced by Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington for a two-year stretch between 2013 and 2015. STP had been inactive since Weiland’s tragic death in 2015. Bennington passed away earlier this year.

Below, watch video of Gutt covering STP’s “Plush” during a past solo acoustic performance: