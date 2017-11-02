Stone Temple Pilots schedule first concert with new singer

Tragically, Stone Temple Pilots have lost two singers in as many years following the deaths of Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington. The band’s surviving members intend to carry on with a new frontman, however. As Alternative Nation points out, the new lineup is set to make its live debut at the Troubador in West Hollywood on Tuesday, November 14th. The identity of their new singer is still a secret, but we should know find out soon enough.

The invitation-only concert is open to SiriusXM listeners, with a lottery set for tomorrow.

Stone Temple Pilots recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Core. We spoke to guitarist Dean DeLeo about the album, brotherhood, and mourning Weiland’s loss. You can read the full conversation here.