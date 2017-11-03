Sunflower Bean shares new song “I Was A Fool” and video: Stream

Photo by Andy DeLuca

Today Brooklyn’s Sunflower Bean have shared “I Was A Fool”, their first new track since dropping one of indie rock’s better debuts in recent memory, Human Ceremony, in 2016. The jaunty number recalls Fleetwood Mac, and features more of the buoyant guitars and call-and-response vocals of Nick Kivlen and Julia Cumming that helped make the band’s debut so charming. Take a listen below, or watch the Andy DeLuca-directed video at Apple Music.

Along with the new track, Sunflower Bean have announced they’ve signed to Mom + Pop Records. One imagines that an album announcement is in the near future for the band, who was one of five rising New York City outfits we thought you needed to be hip to in 2016.

Sunflower Bean are about to kick off a European tour opening for Wolf Alice, which will be followed in January with a leg of US concerts alongside Sleigh Bells. See the band’s updated tour itinerary below.

Sunflower Bean 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/08 – Bristol, UK @ 02 Bristol *

11/09 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo *

11/11 – Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowlands *

11/12 – Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowlands *

11/13 – Newcastle, UK @ 02 Academy *

11/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *

11/16 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy *

11/17 – Norwich, UK @ UEA *

11/18 – Leeds, UK @ 01 Academy *

11/20 – Brighton, UK @ Dome *

11/21 – Southampton, UK @ 02 Guildhall *

11/24 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *

11/27 – Belfast, North Ireland @ Ulster Hall *

11/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia *

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

01/31 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

02/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

02/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

02/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

02/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada ^

02/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Inside Downstairs) ^

02/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans ^

02/10 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^

02/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre ^

02/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

* = w/ Wolf Alice

^ = w/ Sleigh Bells