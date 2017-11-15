Super Mario Bros. are returning to the big screen for new animated film

Nintendo has been on a nice run recently with the successful launch of its latest gaming console, the Switch, and quickly selling out the NES and SNES Classic Edition releases. Not content to rest on its laurels, the Japanese company is turning to Hollywood once again by bringing Super Mario Bros. back to the big screen.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the feature film is part of a deal between Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, the company behind the Despicable Me franchise, Sing, and Minions. Going the animation route seems the logical choice for the beloved sibling plumbers, especially considering the awful 1993 live-action adaptation.

As The Playlist points out, Nintendo has been understandably stingy with its IP since the failure of the first Super Mario Bros. movie. This new agreement is for one film, but of course, there’s the option to expand the deal based on the adaptation’s success. Of course, it’s still in very early development, so it could be sometime before we get a look at the final product.

For now, relive the original film through its trailer below. (Editor’s note: And for insight into how this disaster-piece theater production came to be, may we suggest checking out this podcast.)