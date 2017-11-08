Superchunk announce first album in four years, What a Time to Be Alive, share title track: Stream

Superchunk has spent 2017 sharing a steady stream of standalone charity releases, including last month’s 7-inch benefiting the Southern Poverty Law Center. Now, the North Carolina indie rockers have announced a new full-length album, their first in four years. It’s called What a Time to Be Alive and arrives February 16th through Merge Records.

As a preview of their eleventh studio album, the quartet has shared the title track. It’s a sarcastic pop punk tune featuring biting sociopolitical commentary. “To see the rot in no disguise,” sings Mac McCaughan in the chorus. “Oh, what a time to be alive/ The scum, the shame, the fucking lies/ Oh, what a time to be alive.” Hear it below.

What a Time to Be Alive is the follow-up to 2013’s I Hate Music. It’s unclear whether the album’s title was influenced by Drake and Future’s 2015 collaborative project of the same name, but we highly doubt it.

Prior to their SPLC benefit 7-inch, Superchunk shared the charity acoustic single, “Everything At Once” in February, released a limited-edition compilation for Record Store Day, and followed up with a 7-inch vinyl benefiting Planned Parenthood this summer.

Superchunk will embark on a short North American tour behind the record early next year, starting with a show on February 15th in Baltimore. They’ll hit cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle before closing out the month in Vancouver. Check out the full schedule below.

Superchunk 2018 Tour Dates:

02/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

02/17 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

02/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

02/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

02/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival

02/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre