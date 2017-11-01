Taika Waititi confirms work on What We Do in the Shadows sequel, We’re Wolves

Director Taika Waititi may be on his way to big-budget success with the well-reviewed Thor: Ragnarok smashing into theaters this weekend, but he’s not leaving behind his quirky comedy roots. In fact, one of his next films will be sequel to his semi-cultish collaboration with Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, What We Do in the Shadows.

In an interview with BUILD Series (via Reddit), Waititi confirmed rumors that he and Clement are indeed working on a sequel to the vampire mockumentary, which they’ll once again co-direct. “Basically it follows the group of werewolves,” Waititi revealed. “The movie is called We’re Wolves… get it? It’s a word play. Americans love word play. You guys love puns.” The director is referring to the werewolves led by Rhys Darby of HBO’s Flight of the Conchords show, who came into conflict with Clement’s band of vampires throughout What We Do in the Shadows.

Fans shouldn’t get too excited right off the bat, though, as Waititi hinted it could be some time before he and Clement actually finish the script. “We’re notoriously at writing together, Jemaine and I. It usually takes place over emails, so we’re email each other one line of dialogue once a month. What We Do in the Shadows took six years to write.”

Good thing there’s the original to re-watch in the meantime. Find video of Waititi’s comments below, followed by the What We Do in the Shadows trailer.