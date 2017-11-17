Talib Kweli releases Radio Silence, his first album in six years: Stream/download

Today, Talib Kweli releases his eighth album, entitled Radio Silence. The record, Kweli’s first since 2011’s Gutter Rainbows, features beats from Kaytranada and is absolutely jam-packed with intriguing guest spots. Hip-hop heavies like Rick Ross and the enigmatic Jay Electronica make appearances alongside folks like jazz great Robert Glasper and former Dirty Projector Amber Coffman.

Ahead of the album’s release, Kweli shared “Traveling Light”, his jam with Anderson .Paak as well as “She’s My Hero”, which is a track dedicated to domestic abuse victim Bresha Meadows who killed her father in self-defense last year. Kweli went on Zane Lowe’s radio show earlier this week and discussed the album’s origins as well.

Radio Silence Artwork:

Radio Silence tracklist:

01. The Magic Hour

02. Traveling Light (feat. Anderson .Paak)

03. All of Us (feat. Jay Electronica & Yummy Bingham)

04. She’s My Hero

05. Chips (feat. Waka Flocka)

06. Knockturnal

07. Radio Silence (feat. Amber Coffman & Myka 9)

08. The One I Love (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)

09. Heads Up Eyes Open (feat. Rick Ross & Yummy Bingham)

10. Let It Roll

11. Write at Home (feat. Datcha, Bilal & Robert Glasper)