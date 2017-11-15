Talib Kweli teams with Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada for new track “Traveling Light”: Stream

Talib Kweli’s eighth studio album, called Radio Silence, drops this Friday, November 17th. Ahead of the release, the rapper stopped by Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show to discuss the new record and share “Traveling Light”, an album cut featuring Anderson .Paak and produced by Kaytranada. Check out the new track below.

During the interview, Kweli discussed how Radio Silence’s all-star cast of collaborators — which includes Rick Ross, BJ the Chicago Kid, Amber Coffman and the ever elusive Jay Electronica — came together, and detailed one of his trips to the White House to meet with President Obama. Kweli also hipped Lowe to the very cool fact that he’s been stockpiling unused J Dilla (!), Madlib and Kaytranada beats in his email for years, saying, “I got the legendary Gmail.”

You can listen to the entire conversation below.