Tame Impala unveil Currents Collectors Edition, featuring three unreleased songs: Stream

Photo by Matt Sav

Tame Impala are releasing an expanded collectors’ edition of their brilliant 2015 LP, Currents. Available beginning today, the box set includes the original version of the album, pressed on limited edition red marbled vinyl and coupled with alternate artwork. There is also a handful of bonus material, including a flexidisc containing three unreleased B-sides taken from the album’s recording sessions. Additionally, a 12-inch boasts two remixes: one by Tame Impala member Jay Watson, a.ka. GUM, and another by Soulwax.

Physical copies of the box set can be purchased here, and you can stream the aforementioned bonus material below.

Currents B-Sides and Remixes:

01. List of People (To Try and Forget About)

02. Powerlines

03. Taxi’s Here

04. Reality in Motion (Gum Remix)

05. Let It Happen (Soulwax Remix)

Watch a teaser video for the Currents Collectors Edition below: