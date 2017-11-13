Taylor Swift announces 2018 North American stadium tour

Taylor Swift has scheduled the first tour dates behind her newly released album, Reputation. A North American stadium tour is scheduled for Summer 2018. See the itinerary below.

Taylor Swift 2018 Tour Dates:

05/08 Glendale, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium

05/12 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

05/19 Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

05/22 Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

05/25 Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field At Mile High

06/02 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06/30 Louisville, KY – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

07/07 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

07/10 Washington, DC – FedEx Field

07/14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

07/17 Cleveland, OH – First Energy Stadium

07/21 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

07/28 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

08/04 Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

08/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

08/11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/14 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

08/18 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

08/25 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

08/28 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

09/01 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

09/08 Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

09/15 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

09/18 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

09/22 New Orleans, LA – Mercedes-Benz Superdome

09/29 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

10/06 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

