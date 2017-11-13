Taylor Swift announces 2018 North American stadium tour

Taylor Swift has scheduled the first tour dates behind her newly released album, Reputation. A North American stadium tour is scheduled for Summer 2018. See the itinerary below.
Taylor Swift 2018 Tour Dates:
05/08 Glendale, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium
05/12 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
05/19 Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl
05/22 Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
05/25 Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field At Mile High
06/02 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
06/30 Louisville, KY – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
07/07 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
07/10 Washington, DC – FedEx Field
07/14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
07/17 Cleveland, OH – First Energy Stadium
07/21 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
07/28 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
08/04 Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
08/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field
08/11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/14 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
08/18 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
08/25 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
08/28 Detroit, MI – Ford Field
09/01 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
09/08 Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
09/15 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
09/18 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
09/22 New Orleans, LA – Mercedes-Benz Superdome
09/29 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
10/06 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium