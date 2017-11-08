Taylor Swift reveals Reputation tracklist, including Future collaboration

Later this week, Taylor Swift will release her new album, Reputation. In anticipation, she’s unveiled the album’s 15-song tracklist. Perhaps most notable is “End Game”, a collaboration featuring Ed Sheeran and… Future. Early singles including “Look What You Made Me Do”, “…Ready For It?”, “Gorgeous”, and “Call It What You Want” are also featured on the tracklist.
Reputation, Swift’s sixth album to date and the follow-up to 2014’s 1989, is out November 10th.
Reputation Tracklist:
01. …Ready For It?
02. End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)
03. I Did Something Bad
04. Don’t Blame Me
05. Delicate
06. Look What You Made Me Do
07. So It Goes…
08. Gorgeous
09. Getaway Car
10. King of My Heart
11. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
12. Dress
13. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
14. Call It What You Want
15. New Year’s Day