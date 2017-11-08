Taylor Swift reveals Reputation tracklist, including Future collaboration

Later this week, Taylor Swift will release her new album, Reputation. In anticipation, she’s unveiled the album’s 15-song tracklist. Perhaps most notable is “End Game”, a collaboration featuring Ed Sheeran and… Future. Early singles including “Look What You Made Me Do”, “…Ready For It?”, “Gorgeous”, and “Call It What You Want” are also featured on the tracklist.

Reputation, Swift’s sixth album to date and the follow-up to 2014’s 1989, is out November 10th.

Reputation Tracklist:

01. …Ready For It?

02. End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)

03. I Did Something Bad

04. Don’t Blame Me

05. Delicate

06. Look What You Made Me Do

07. So It Goes…

08. Gorgeous

09. Getaway Car

10. King of My Heart

11. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

12. Dress

13. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

14. Call It What You Want

15. New Year’s Day