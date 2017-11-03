Taylor Swift unveils new song “Call It What You Want”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

After months of teaser tracks and music videos, Taylor Swift will finally release her sixth studio album, Reputation, next week. Ahead of its arrival, the pop singer has shared the fourth and final preview, “Call It What You Want”. Take a listen below.

Prior to “Call It What You Want”, Swift’s teased Reputation with “Look What You Made Me Do”, “…Ready For It?”, and “Gorgeous”, as well as music videos for the first two tracks. The follow-up to 2014’s 1989 arrives on November 10th.

In related news, Good Morning America has announced Swift will play the new tune during a special performance airing during next Thursday’s episode (November 9th) of the ABC drama Scandal. The appearance will mark her first performance of a new song in three years. Check out the teaser clip below. Swift was also recently confirmed as the musical guest for the November 11th episode of Saturday Night Live.