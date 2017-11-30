Taylor Swift’s new album, Reputation, is finally coming to Spotify and Apple Music

Photo by Philip Cosores

Three weeks after its initial release, Taylor Swift will finally make her new album, Reputation, available on streaming platforms. It’ll hit Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms beginning Friday at Midnight.

The 15-song effort is Swift’s sixth album to date and follows 2014’s 1989. It features only two guest artists, Ed Sheeran and Future, who appear on the same track, “End Game”. Recent Lorde and St. Vincent collaborator Jack Antonoff co-wrote and produced two of the previously shared songs, “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Call It What You Want”. Meanwhile, Swift teamed up with the duo of Max Martin and Shellback on “…Ready For It?” and “Gorgeous”.

(Read: Look What We Made Taylor Swift Do)

Swift’s album promotion cycle wasn’t without controversy. After denying the November 10th release date was connected to the anniversary of the death of Kanye West’s mother, the pop singer partnered with Ticketmaster to launch a controversial pay-to-play ticketing system. Last month, her “…Ready For It?” video aped Scarlett Johansson’s whitewashed version of Ghost in the Shell. More recently, Swift sent a cease-and-desist letter to a blogger who wrote a critical essay about her connections to the alt-right.

Reputation Artwork:

Reputation Tracklist:

01. …Ready For It?

02. End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)

03. I Did Something Bad

04. Don’t Blame Me

05. Delicate

06. Look What You Made Me Do

07. So It Goes…

08. Gorgeous

09. Getaway Car

10. King of My Heart

11. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

12. Dress

13. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

14. Call It What You Want

15. New Year’s Day