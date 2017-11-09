Tegan and Sara share animated video for Hayley Williams’ cover of “Nineteen”: Watch

Last month saw Tegan and Sara release their The Con X: Covers album. Half celebration of the album’s 10th anniversary, half benefit for the The Tegan and Sara Foundation, the record saw a slew of artists turning in reimagined renditions of the 2007 record’s tracks. One such contributor was Hayley Williams of Paramore, who tackled “Nineteen”.

William’s version focuses on the sparseness at the core of Tegan and Sara’s original take, replacing the pop thrust with a floating, haunted piano. In turn, the song’s animated video focuses on the simplicity of teenage heartbreak. With shaky drawings of young, unrequited love, the Kristine Thune-helmed clip captures the innocent and lonely aching we’ve all felt at one point in our lives. Check it out up above.

The Con X: Covers also features contributions from Ryan Adams, Grimes with HANA, CHVRCHES, and more.