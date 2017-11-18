The Dap-Kings pay tribute to Sharon Jones on Fallon: Watch

On Friday, Sharon Jones’ final album, Soul of a Woman, was posthumously on the one year anniversary of her passing from pancreatic cancer. To honor her legacy, The Dap-Kings teamed up with The Roots to perform a pair of songs from the full-length on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The medley kicked off with an instrumental performance of “Sail On” before moving into a rendition of “Searching for a New Day” accompanied by a vinyl recording of Jones’ vocals. Meanwhile, a tribute video played in the background. Replay the whole thing above.

Read our review of Soul of a Woman here and stream the album here.