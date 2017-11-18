The first teaser trailer for Incredibles 2 has arrived: Watch

Move over Justice League, the Incredibles have returned.

Next summer, Pixar will return with the long-awaited sequel to its 2004 family-friend superhero smash The Incredibles. The film is due out June 15th, 2018. In anticipation, the first teaser has arrived.

Incredibles 2 is written and directed by Brad Bird, who helmed the first film, and features Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Samuel L. Jackson all reprising their roles.

(Read: Ranking Every Pixar Film From Worst to Best)

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

“Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in Incredibles 2 – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate a day-to day heroics of ‘normal’ life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.”