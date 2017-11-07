The Mars Volta’s Juan Alderete is Marilyn Manson’s new bassist

Two weeks ago, Marilyn Manson announced he was parting ways with longtime bassist and writing partner Twiggy Ramirez following rape allegations. Manson unveiled the band’s new bassist on Sunday during a controversial appearance at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest when Juan Alderete of The Mars Volta joined him on stage.

Alderete first earned recognition in the 80s as a member of the speed metal band Racer X. In 2003, he was invited to audition for The Mars Volta by frontman Omar Alfredo Rodríguez-López and consequently joined the band that year.

Ramirez was fired as a member of Marilyn Mason after being accused of rape by his former girlfriend, Jessicka Addams, of the riot grrrl band Jack Off Jill. In a lengthy letter posted to Facebook, Addams documented several acts of physical abuse and mental harassment she experienced while in a relationship with Ramirez (né Jerodie White) in the early 1990s. For his part, Manson said he “knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”

During the same performance when Alderete was introduced, Manson caused a stir by staging a faux mass shooting hours after an actual gunman opened first inside a church in Texas. In a statement, the shock rocker said it was “an act of theater in an attempt to make a statement about how easily accessible semi-automatic weapons are and how seeing them has become normalized.”

Mason, who is wheelchair-bound thanks to a stage prop accident which left him with a painful leg injury, will continue touring behind Heaven Upside Down in Europe next week. Check out the complete itinerary here.