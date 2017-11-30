The National share music video for “Dark Side of the Gym”: Watch

Of all the remarkable songs on The National’s Sleep Well Beast (one of our favorite albums of the year, natch), is at once the sweetest and the saddest. It’s a straightforward love song, but the chorus of “I’m gonna keep you in love with me for a while” is just ambiguous enough to breed heartbreak. That subtle romance is played out beautifully in the track’s new video from director Justin Peck.

(Read: The National Are the Hardest-Working Band in the World)

Peck, the NYC Ballet Resident Choreographer and soloist, also choreographed and stars in the clip. The low-key scene finds him dancing with Miami City Ballet mentor and Principal dancer Patricia Delgado in a high school gymnasium surrounded by balloons. Their dance flows with the tender delicacy of fresh romance, but the stuttering outro leaves you wondering if it all ends in sorrow. Take a look up above.

Previously, The National shared visuals for Sleep Well Beast singles “Day I Die”, “Guilty Party”, “Carin at the Liquor Store”, and “I’ll Still Destroy You”.

Sleep Well Beast was just nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2018 Grammys. It will be up against Gorillaz’s Humanz, LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream, Arcade Fire’s Everything Now, and Father John Misty’s Pure Comedy — but not The War on Drugs’ A Deeper Understanding, which is up for Best Rock Album. Because the Grammy’s still don’t make sense.