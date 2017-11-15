The National share studio cover of Cat Power’s “Maybe Not”: Stream

Photos by ​Philip Cosores

While touring behind their excellent album Sleep Well Beast, The National have peppered their shows with a number of covers. Matt Berninger and the twins have tackled everyone from New Order to Talking Heads to Queen to Tom Petty, all to the delight of live audiences. They also worked out a rendition of “Maybe Not” by Cat Power, a cover which can now be enjoyed without paying for a concert ticket thanks to a fresh studio recording.

The live studio version of “Maybe Not” comes as the latest entry in the Spotify Singles series. For the A-side, The National recorded a new take of “Carin at the Liquor Store”. Take a listen to both below.