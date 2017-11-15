The new teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 is one big spoof of Bob Ross: Watch

The sequel to Ryan Reynolds’ filthy superhero smash Deadpool arrives in theaters on June 1st, 2018, and today we’ve been treated to a new preview of the film. While the above teaser offers the first action shots from the film itself, the real treat is seeing Reynolds in character as Deadpool in character as Bob Ross.
