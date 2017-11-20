Menu
The trailer for Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time is here, and it’s glorious: Watch

Due out next March, the Disney film stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine

by
on November 20, 2017, 12:08am
0 comments

Disney has unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic fantasy novel, A Wrinkle in Time. Set to hit theaters on March 9th, 2018, the film is directed by Ava DuVernay (Selma) and stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine, alongside newcomer Storm Reid. Watch the trailer above.

A Wrinkle in Time is the story of a young girl Meg Murry (Reid) and the search for her scientist father (Pine), who has gone missing after discovering a distant planet. Guided by the three mysterious astral travelers known as Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon), Mrs. Who (Kaling), and Mrs. Which (Oprah), Murry, her young brother, and their classmate brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe.

