The trailer for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s new horror movie, A Quiet Place, demands silence: Watch

John Krasinski’s last directorial effort was last year’s treacly, underwhelming The Hollars, but he’s making a hard right turn with his follow-up. A Quiet Place, which is due for release in the spring, is a horror movie with a striking premise: Silence is integral to survival.

Krasinski stars alongside his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, in the film, which finds a family of four living in complete silence in what looks like a remote, woodsy locale. Steps are taken with care, board game pieces are coated in soft fabric, and sign language takes the place of words. “If they can’t hear you, they can’t hunt you,” reads the tagline, and all it takes is a simple accident to summon whatever that “they” represents. Watch the trailer above.

The film also stars Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, and Krasinski rewrote the script from an earlier draft by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. It tiptoes its way into theaters on April 6th, 2018.