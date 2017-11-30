The xx share intimate short film We See You — Berlin: Watch

The xx have shared the first in a series of short films dubbed, We See You. Meant as something of a tribute to their loyal fanbase, We See You — Berlin is a 10-minute visual featuring performance footage from their set at Lollapalooza Berlin this past September alongside documentary-style portraits of some of their local fans.

“It’s as if they turned my diary into lyrics,” one fan says in the clip. Countless others can be heard expressing similar sentiments, explaining the way they intimately and powerfully connect with The xx’s music, including their latest album, I See You.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

“My process as a filmmaker speaks to a consistent desire within me to unveil the character within,” Sylvie Weber, the Berlin-based filmmaker responsible for the video, shared in a statement. “In the case of ‘We See You’, coming across truly engaged and earnest individuals was not difficult, the vulnerability that The xx expose in their music is the basis for their incredibly close connection to the fans themselves. I think we’ve managed to represent in these four stories the feeling of the many millions who are so profoundly affected by the harmonies of Romy, Oliver and Jamie.”

“We’re genuinely moved by the incredibly beautiful portraits of our fans,” chimed in The xx. “We see you Berlin. We love you.”