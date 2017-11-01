Thundercat, in a Dragon Ball-Z costume, performs “Them Changes” on Colbert: Watch

Earlier this year, Thundercat gifted fans with his excellent album, Drunk. On Tuesday, the jazz fusion mastermind continued to promote the LP with an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

With the enthusiastic assistance of house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human, he unfurled the deliciously funky single “Them Changes”. In the spirit of Halloween, Thundercat was colorfully dressed as a Dragon Ball-Z character (Gohan? Chiaotzu?). Replay it all up above.

A few weeks ago, Thundercat shared the music video for “Show You the Way” featuring Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald.