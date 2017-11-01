Tim Heidecker announces Too Dumb For Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs, shares “Sentencing Day”: Stream

Photo by Cara Robbins

Tim Heidecker has been a consistent source of dark comedic relief during Donald Trump’s unlikely presidential run and his current reign of terror as 45. The comedian and folk musician contributed “Trump’s Pilot” to 30 Days, 30 Songs, “Trump Talkin’ Nukes” for Our First 100 Days, and shared the Summer White House ode, “Mar A Lago”. Now, he’s marking the one-year anniversary of Trump’s election with a new compilation, Too Dumb For Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs, arriving on November 8th via Jagjaguwar/Rado Records.

“Most of these songs were written and recorded quickly, with the blood still boiling from whatever indignity or absurdity had popped up on my newsfeed that day,” Heidecker shared in a press statement. “Certainly, ‘Trump Tower’ was written in the rotten dawn, days after Trump’s win. Let’s hope I don’t write any more of these, but I probably will.”

Although Heidecker didn’t receive approval from Paul Simon to include “I Am a Cuck”, which is a parody of the Simon and Garfunkel classic “I Am a Rock”, the compilation does feature “Richard Spencer” and Father John Misty’s cover of the newly dubbed “Trump’s Private Pilot”.

As a preview of the release, Heidecker has shared a teaser video soundtracked by a somber new folk song called “Sentencing Day” which imagines Trump receiving a fitting punishment for his crimes.

Stream it below.

Pre-orders for Too Dumb For Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs are ongoing here. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Too Dumb For Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs Artwork:

Too Dumb For Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs Tracklist:

01. Trump Tower

02. Imperial Bathroom

03. Richard Spencer

04. For Chan

05. Mar A Lago

06. Trump’s Private Pilot

07. MAGA

08. Wilbur Ross

09. Cooked Chinese Chicken

10. Trump Talkin’ Nukes

11. Sentencing Day

12. Trump’s Private Pilot (Father John Misty version) [Bonus Track]