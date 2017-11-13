Tom Sizemore accused of sexual misconduct with a minor

Actor Tom Sizemore has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sizemore was dismissed from the set of the 2003 film Born Killers after it was alleged that he touched the genitals of an 11-year-old actress. More than a dozen people who worked on the film’s production corroborated the allegations and Sizemore’s subsequent dismal in interview with THR.

The film’s producers, Jai Stefan, Michael Manshel, and Gus Spoliansky, said they removed Sizemore’s from the project after hearing the allegations. They reviewed footage from the set and found no conclusive evidence, but nonetheless encouraged the girl’s parents to engage police. Sizemore denied the allegations at the time. Reached for comment by THR, his agent responded, “Our position is ‘no comment.'”

The girl’s parents did talk to police but didn’t press charges, according to Manshel. Thus, producers chose to resume filming with Sizemore in tow, as “we had a fiduciary responsibility to complete the film,” Spoliansky told THR. “We decided to go about business as usual — lacking the evidence of what happened that day. “We took the allegation extremely seriously and we were willing to do anything, including dismissing Tom. We just couldn’t be police, judge and jury.”

The actress who was allegedly assaulted by Sizemore declined to address the allegations when contacted by THR. However, she has hired a lawyer to explore legal action against the actor as well as her parents.

Sizemore, 55, is known for his roles in films such as Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, True Romance, and Heat. However, he’s even more synonymous for his substance abuse and legal problems, including several arrests for domestic violence for which he spent 120 days in prison in 2007. This marks the first time he’s been accused of sexual misconduct.

Most recently, Sizemore has appeared on USA’s Shooter and Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival.