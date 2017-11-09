Tool re-record their classic track “Opiate”, share teaser video: Watch

It came out over the summer that Tool was remastering its entire discography for an upcoming vinyl reissue campaign. Now it seems the band has gone one step further in revisiting their earlier glories, as they’ve apparently re-recorded one of their classic tracks, “Opiate”.
Guitarist Adam Jones said on Instagram that the band recorded a new version of the track featuring a breakdown that is “five minutes longer in the middle.” What’s more, English CGI filmmaker Dominic Hailstone did an “ultimate video” for the updated take that, like the song, has gone unreleased.
Jones included clip of him messing around with “the distant Synth Melody”, as well as a link to a 2016 video of a live “Opiate” performance. Check out both below (via Alternative Nation).
~ We recorded a new version of Opiate not too long ago. We wrote a different break down that's about five minutes longer in the middle of the song. I believe there are recent live versions of it online. @dominic_hailstone_ did an (unreleased) Ultimate Video for it. Anyway here's a clip of me messing with sounds for the distant Synth Melody. *Enjoy ❤️ #Tool #opiate ~ https://instagram.com/p/BL7guPOASjA/
It’s always possible the updated “Opiate” appears on Tool’s long-in-the-works new record, but who knows when that might actually be finished.